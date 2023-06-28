Contrasting UTG (UTGN) and Its Competitors

UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN – Get Rating) is one of 43 public companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare UTG to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares UTG and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UTG 49.14% 12.34% 4.28% UTG Competitors 9.40% 8.63% 1.01%

Risk & Volatility

UTG has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UTG’s competitors have a beta of 0.88, suggesting that their average share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

52.3% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 70.6% of UTG shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares UTG and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio UTG $69.71 million $34.26 million 6.73 UTG Competitors $20.24 billion $1.25 billion 55.95

UTG’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than UTG. UTG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for UTG and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UTG 0 0 0 0 N/A UTG Competitors 334 1996 1900 70 2.40

As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 215.10%. Given UTG’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe UTG has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

UTG competitors beat UTG on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About UTG

UTG, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides individual life insurance products and services in the United States. Its individual life insurance includes servicing of existing insurance business in-force; the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business; and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities. In addition, it offers reinsurance products. UTG, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Stanford, Kentucky.

