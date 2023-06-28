Core Alternative Capital Acquires 546 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 144.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 923 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 3.1 %

Meta Platforms stock opened at $287.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $289.79. The company has a market capitalization of $735.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $252.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on META. Citigroup raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Arete Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $201,243.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,811,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $201,243.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,811,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total value of $1,022,939.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,946,431.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,685 shares of company stock valued at $9,162,085 over the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

