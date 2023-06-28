Core Alternative Capital Raises Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 77.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 10,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.30.

In other news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,881.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,881.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $52.42 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $105.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.17.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently -7.38%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

