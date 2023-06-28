Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) Trading Down 1.6%

Corero Network Security plc (LON:CNS – Free Report) shares traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.80 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 6.15 ($0.08). 44,774 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 268,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.25 ($0.08).

Corero Network Security Trading Down 1.6 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £30.76 million, a PE ratio of 675.00 and a beta of 0.67.

About Corero Network Security

Corero Network Security plc provides distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection solutions worldwide. The company offers Corero SmartWall products to remove DDoS attack traffic. Its products include SmartWall Threat Defense System appliances for DDoS protection; SmartWall Threat Defense Director, which delivers software edge protection for the networks; SmartWall Threat Defense Cloud that protects against the cloud attacks; and SecureWatch Managed Services, a suite of configuration optimization, monitoring, and mitigation response services.

