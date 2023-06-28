Cosmos (ATOM) Trading 3.3% Higher Over Last Week

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 28th. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.20 billion and $62.03 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for about $9.23 or 0.00030639 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00042002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00013693 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004627 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 346,608,690 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

