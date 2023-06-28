Crescent Acquisition (OTCMKTS:CRSAU) Trading 6% Higher

Crescent Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CRSAU – Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.84. 207 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

Crescent Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.78.

Crescent Acquisition Company Profile

Crescent Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Crescent Funding Inc and changed its name to Crescent Acquisition Corp.

