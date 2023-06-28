Critical Analysis: Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) vs. Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO)

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Rating) and Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Gjensidige Forsikring ASA and Argo Group International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gjensidige Forsikring ASA 1 2 1 0 2.00 Argo Group International 1 1 0 0 1.50

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA presently has a consensus price target of $226.67, indicating a potential upside of 1,358.60%. Argo Group International has a consensus price target of $37.50, indicating a potential upside of 26.86%. Given Gjensidige Forsikring ASA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gjensidige Forsikring ASA is more favorable than Argo Group International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

0.0% of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.9% of Argo Group International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Argo Group International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Gjensidige Forsikring ASA and Argo Group International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gjensidige Forsikring ASA N/A N/A N/A $8.72 1.78 Argo Group International $1.68 billion 0.62 -$175.20 million ($6.24) -4.75

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Argo Group International. Argo Group International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gjensidige Forsikring ASA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA pays an annual dividend of $10.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 68.8%. Argo Group International pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA pays out 122.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Argo Group International pays out -19.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Gjensidige Forsikring ASA and Argo Group International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gjensidige Forsikring ASA N/A N/A N/A Argo Group International -9.98% 0.06% 0.01%

Summary

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA beats Argo Group International on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gjensidige Forsikring ASA

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA provides general insurance and pension products in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension. It offers motor, accident and health, travel, leisure craft, valuables, liability, commercial, marine/transport, agriculture, natural perils, life, and pet insurance products. The company also provides defined contribution occupational pension schemes for businesses, which include disability pension, spouse/cohabitant pension, and child's pension products. It distributes its products through various distribution channels comprising office channel, call center, Internet, partners, and brokers to private and commercial customers. The company was founded in 1816 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products. The company also provides directors and officers liability, errors and omissions liability, and employment practices liability insurance; international casualty and motor treaties insurance; professional indemnity and medical malpractice insurance; direct and facultative excess insurance, North American and international binders, and residential collateral protection for lending institutions; and personal accident, aviation, cargo, yachts, and onshore and offshore marine insurance products. It markets its products through wholesale and retail agents, managing general agents, brokers, and third-party intermediaries. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

