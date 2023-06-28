Critical Comparison: Bright Green (BGXX) and The Competition

Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Rating) is one of 57 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Bright Green to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bright Green and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bright Green 0 0 0 0 N/A Bright Green Competitors 197 529 805 48 2.45

As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 499.07%. Given Bright Green’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bright Green has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Green N/A -$27.66 million -5.21 Bright Green Competitors $283.20 million -$146.95 million -1.27

This table compares Bright Green and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Bright Green’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Bright Green. Bright Green is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Bright Green and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Green N/A -278.60% -158.02% Bright Green Competitors 11.87% -72.87% 24.20%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.1% of Bright Green shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 56.4% of Bright Green shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bright Green rivals beat Bright Green on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Bright Green Company Profile

Bright Green Corporation focuses on the cultivation, manufacture, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-related products. Its products are used in research, pharmaceutical applications, and affiliated exports. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grants, New Mexico.

