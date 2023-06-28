Critical Review: Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) versus Clean TeQ (OTCMKTS:CTEQF)

Clean TeQ (OTCMKTS:CTEQF – Get Rating) and Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.4% of Republic Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Republic Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Clean TeQ and Republic Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clean TeQ N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Republic Services $13.51 billion 3.52 $1.49 billion $4.79 31.35

Analyst Recommendations

Republic Services has higher revenue and earnings than Clean TeQ.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Clean TeQ and Republic Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clean TeQ 0 0 0 0 N/A Republic Services 0 6 4 0 2.40

Republic Services has a consensus target price of $146.80, suggesting a potential downside of 2.26%. Given Republic Services’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Republic Services is more favorable than Clean TeQ.

Profitability

This table compares Clean TeQ and Republic Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clean TeQ N/A N/A N/A Republic Services 10.76% 16.66% 5.56%

Summary

Republic Services beats Clean TeQ on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clean TeQ

Clean TeQ Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides metals recovery and industrial water treatment services primarily in Australia. It operates in two segments, Water and Metals. The Water segment offers Continuous Ionic Filtration, Macroporous Polymer Adsorption, and Graphene Oxide and BIOCLENS resin technologies to filter, separate, purify, and recycle polluted water for drinking, agricultural, recreational, and industrial uses. The Metals segment provides Clean-iX resin technology for the extraction and purification of a range of resources, including base and precious metals, as well as radioactive elements, such as uranium. This segment is also involved in the development of the Sunrise project in New South Wales. Clean TeQ Holdings Limited was founded in 1990 and is based in Notting Hill, Australia.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions. Its residential collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, recycling centers, and organics processing facilities; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors. The company also engages in the processing and sale of old corrugated containers, old newsprint, aluminum, glass, and other materials; and provision of landfill services. It serves small-container, large-container, and residential customers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated through 353 collection operations, 233 transfer stations, 206 active landfills, 71 recycling centers, 6 saltwater disposal wells, and 7 deep injection wells, as well as 3 treatment, recovery, and disposal facilities in 41 states; and 20 treatment, storage, and disposal facilities. It also operates 73 landfill gas-to-energy and renewable energy projects, and 12 closed landfills. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

