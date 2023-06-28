Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

Stock analysts at William Blair started coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CCRN. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $26.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.69. Cross Country Healthcare has a twelve month low of $19.88 and a twelve month high of $40.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 37.57%. The firm had revenue of $622.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $946,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 323.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 16,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 12,220 shares during the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,390,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 36,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 18,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $779,000. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.