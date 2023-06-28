CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0748 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CRT.UN traded down C$0.03 on Wednesday, reaching C$14.87. 88,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,103. The firm has a market cap of C$1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.00, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$14.21 and a 12 month high of C$17.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.81.

Get CT Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

(Free Report)

Read More

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.