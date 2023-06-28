CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0748 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
CT Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of CRT.UN traded down C$0.03 on Wednesday, reaching C$14.87. 88,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,103. The firm has a market cap of C$1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.00, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$14.21 and a 12 month high of C$17.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.81.
About CT Real Estate Investment Trust
