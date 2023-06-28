CubeSmart (CUBE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 on July 17th

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th.

CubeSmart has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. CubeSmart has a dividend payout ratio of 105.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect CubeSmart to earn $2.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.5%.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $45.24 on Wednesday. CubeSmart has a one year low of $36.82 and a one year high of $51.08. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

CUBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.78.

In related news, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 42,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total transaction of $1,951,172.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,780,803.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 42,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total transaction of $1,951,172.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,780,803.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $675,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,495.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,391,277 in the last three months. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth about $293,769,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,023,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 181.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,098,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,294 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,484,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,178,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,674,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,436 shares during the last quarter. 99.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

