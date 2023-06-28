D.B. Root & Company LLC Acquires 41 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 66.9% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,791,000 after purchasing an additional 37,798 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 7,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.96, for a total value of $3,290,878.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,201.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 7,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.96, for a total value of $3,290,878.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,201.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total value of $316,974.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,243.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,165,878 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners raised FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. SpectralCast reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $454.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $441.50.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $400.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $371.59 and a 1 year high of $474.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $402.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $410.81.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $529.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.56 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

