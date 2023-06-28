D.B. Root & Company LLC Buys 487 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,545,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,740,397,000 after buying an additional 398,146 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Eaton by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,521,000 after buying an additional 2,602,246 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Eaton by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,806,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,225,230,000 after buying an additional 890,150 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,948,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,088,214,000 after buying an additional 132,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Eaton by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,465,000 after buying an additional 302,429 shares during the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Trading Up 0.8 %

ETN opened at $197.65 on Wednesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $198.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $78.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.15.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 53.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total value of $394,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,142.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

