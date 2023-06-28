D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 818,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Sysco by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of SYY opened at $73.38 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $69.22 and a 1 year high of $88.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.38 and a 200-day moving average of $75.77.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sysco from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.91.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.