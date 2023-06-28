D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $1.64 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,874 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Helen Stephens Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 5.0% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 46,294 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,944,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 7.2% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 6.8% in the first quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MCD stock opened at $290.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $291.34 and a 200-day moving average of $277.72. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.58 and a 12-month high of $298.86. The company has a market capitalization of $212.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.77.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,594. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.