D.B. Root & Company LLC Increases Stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 130.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $38.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.31. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $45.67.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $120.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.09 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 61.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 81.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Main Street Capital news, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 5,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $232,518.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,918 shares in the company, valued at $5,993,165.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Earl Jackson bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.20 per share, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,266.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 5,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $232,518.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,918 shares in the company, valued at $5,993,165.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on MAIN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

