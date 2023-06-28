D.B. Root & Company LLC Purchases 659 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $45.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.25 and a 1 year high of $48.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.67 and a 200-day moving average of $45.79.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

