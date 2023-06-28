D.B. Root & Company LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

D.B. Root & Company LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 303,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,989 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 5.8% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $14,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $10,728,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 256.3% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $51.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.00.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

