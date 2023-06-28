D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 374 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

D.B. Root & Company LLC decreased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $100.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $521.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.64. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $110.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $16.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.30 billion. Equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.489 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 21.79%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSM. Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. KGI Securities began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

