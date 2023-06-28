Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBS) Trading Up 3.6%

Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBS – Get Rating)’s stock price were up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.11 and last traded at $15.11. Approximately 277,684 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 435,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.59.

Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.91 and a 200-day moving average of $23.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HRT Financial LP increased its position in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares by 28.9% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 18,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $704,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at about $685,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares by 5.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at about $550,000.

Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares (WEBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ Internet Composite index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of the largest and most liquid U.S. Internet companies. WEBS was launched on Nov 7, 2019 and is managed by Direxion.

