Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Short Interest Up 1,627.6% in June

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, an increase of 1,627.6% from the May 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of DNKEY stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.84. 13,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,348. Danske Bank A/S has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.54.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.34%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Danske Bank A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers insurance and pension products, mortgage finance and real-estate brokerage services, asset management and trading services in fixed income products, foreign exchange services, and equities.

