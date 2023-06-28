Darwin Wealth Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,659 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $459.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $436.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $419.95. The company has a market cap of $128.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $352.63 and a 12 month high of $490.83.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.85.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

