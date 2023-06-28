DEI Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,654.08 (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. During the last week, DEI has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One DEI token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000441 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEI has a market cap of $1.44 billion and $1,654.08 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.69 or 0.00281597 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00012996 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

