Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) PT Raised to $60.00 at Bank of America

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Bank of America from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.13.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $51.32. 429,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,335,972. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $51.66. The company has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.62.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.45. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 149.49% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $9,115,454.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,831.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 22,042 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $964,998.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,647 shares in the company, valued at $816,365.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $9,115,454.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 149,379 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,831.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 506,388 shares of company stock valued at $21,455,648 over the last 90 days. 48.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 519.2% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

