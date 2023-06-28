Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target to $58.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “top pick” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.32.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.30. 4,628,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,573,064. The company has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $46.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,155.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.56 per share, for a total transaction of $167,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,481.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,250. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 117.6% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.