dForce USD (USX) Price Down 3.5% Over Last Week

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. In the last week, dForce USD has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003314 BTC on exchanges. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $31.24 million and approximately $2,875.39 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.86 or 0.00275381 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00013201 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00016029 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000448 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000401 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000060 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,333,535 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99260673 USD and is down -1.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $2,550.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

