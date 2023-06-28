Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Dillard’s has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years. Dillard’s has a payout ratio of 2.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Dillard’s to earn $33.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.4%.

Dillard’s Price Performance

DDS stock traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $335.00. 7,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,140. Dillard’s has a fifty-two week low of $193.00 and a fifty-two week high of $417.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $305.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dillard’s

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $11.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $2.70. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Research analysts predict that Dillard’s will post 34.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDS. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 55.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Dillard’s during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 14,924.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 177,752 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 14.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Dillard’s during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DDS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Dillard’s from $286.00 to $277.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Dillard’s from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.

