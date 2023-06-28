Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM) Holdings Raised by Helen Stephens Group LLC

Helen Stephens Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Helen Stephens Group LLC owned about 0.31% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DFNM stock opened at $47.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.95. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.44 and a fifty-two week high of $48.93.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

