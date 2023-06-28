Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Purchased by Helen Stephens Group LLC

Helen Stephens Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $53.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.11 and a fifty-two week high of $58.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.96.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

