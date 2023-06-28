Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Sold by WMG Financial Advisors LLC

WMG Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,952 shares during the quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,148,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753,445 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 99,437.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,041,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,394,000 after acquiring an additional 9,032,873 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,807,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,236,000 after acquiring an additional 133,220 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,145,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,196,000 after acquiring an additional 286,949 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,367,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,005,000 after buying an additional 45,708 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $45.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,508. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $38.59 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.00.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.