Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Shares Purchased by Helen Stephens Group LLC

Helen Stephens Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Helen Stephens Group LLC owned about 0.19% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUHP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 815.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,958,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526,200 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the third quarter worth $64,774,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 859.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,952,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,892,000 after buying an additional 2,644,791 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 323.2% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,549,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,372 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1,104.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,927,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,201 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DUHP opened at $26.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.88. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

