Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $56.98

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $56.98 and last traded at $56.98, with a volume of 92896 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. 888 reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.67.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Dine Brands Global Stock Down 2.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $897.63 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.50.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.27. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $213.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Dine Brands Global’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is 39.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the first quarter valued at $4,728,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 552,699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,385,000 after buying an additional 6,305 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 5.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,237,000 after buying an additional 13,783 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 6.2% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 89,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.