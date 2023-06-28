Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Short Interest Up 587.3% in June

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, a growth of 587.3% from the May 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Dogness (International) in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Dogness (International) by 18.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 9,762 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dogness (International) in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dogness (International) in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dogness (International) Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of DOGZ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.78. 18,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,840. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89. Dogness has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Dogness (International) Company Profile

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. The company provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable leashes, as well as lanyards; gift suspenders, pet belt ribbons, laces, elastic belts, computer jacquard ribbons, and high-grade textile laces; mouth covers and pet charms; climbing hooks; and intelligent pet products, such as app-controlled pet feeders, pet water fountains, and smart pet toys, as well as pet shampoos.

