DSW Capital (LON:DSW) Stock Price Up 0.8%

DSW Capital plc (LON:DSW – Get Rating) was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 66.75 ($0.85) and last traded at GBX 65 ($0.83). Approximately 99,978 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 451% from the average daily volume of 18,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64.50 ($0.82).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of DSW Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Get DSW Capital alerts:

DSW Capital Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 8.99 and a current ratio of 9.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.14 million and a P/E ratio of -3,250.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 65.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 80.92.

DSW Capital Company Profile

DSW Capital plc provides professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers corporate finance advice, financial due diligence, business recovery, equity finance, DSW venture, wealth advisory, forensic and valuation, business planning, and debt and tax advisory services; industrial property solutions; and funding and advice services in the tech and media sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DSW Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSW Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.