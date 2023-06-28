DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Short Interest Down 88.1% in June

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 88.1% from the May 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Stock Up 1.0 %
NYSE:DTF traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.84. The company had a trading volume of 11,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,627. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $12.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.97.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Company Profile
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.
