Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Trading 1% Higher

Shares of Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Get Rating) traded up 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$17.81 and last traded at C$17.69. 125,038 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 204,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.52.

Dye & Durham Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$996.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$16.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.57.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$104.09 million for the quarter. Dye & Durham had a negative net margin of 18.41% and a negative return on equity of 12.91%. On average, analysts predict that Dye & Durham Limited will post 0.102976 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dye & Durham Dividend Announcement

About Dye & Durham

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Dye & Durham’s payout ratio is presently -5.15%.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers real estate and legal practice management software enabling customers to execute transactions reliably, securely, and easily; unity, a real-estate conveyancing software; and cloud-based software solutions, including online property and business regulatory information, practice management software, conveyancing workflow, electronic contracts, and legal support services.

