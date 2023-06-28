EA Series Trust – MKAM ETF (NYSEARCA:MKAM) to Issue $0.10 Dividend

EA Series Trust – MKAM ETF (NYSEARCA:MKAM – Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0989 per share on Friday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th.
EA Series Trust – MKAM ETF Stock Performance
Shares of MKAM traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,725. EA Series Trust – MKAM ETF has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $26.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.35.
About EA Series Trust – MKAM ETF
