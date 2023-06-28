EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) to Issue $1.25 Quarterly Dividend

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

EastGroup Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. EastGroup Properties has a payout ratio of 125.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect EastGroup Properties to earn $8.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.1%.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties Trading Down 0.5 %

EastGroup Properties stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.57. The stock had a trading volume of 7,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,931. EastGroup Properties has a twelve month low of $137.47 and a twelve month high of $180.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at EastGroup Properties

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EastGroup Properties

In other EastGroup Properties news, Director Hayden C. Eaves III sold 638 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $104,255.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 544.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,071 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $64,710,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,949,000 after buying an additional 248,538 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 4,503.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 181,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,277,000 after purchasing an additional 177,945 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,254,651,000 after purchasing an additional 133,344 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on EGP. Mizuho upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.45.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.