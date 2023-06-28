Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Rating) shot up 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $9.99. 168,399 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 137,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.0354 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIM. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 373,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 49,803 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares during the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.