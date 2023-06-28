Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,200 shares, an increase of 1,463.6% from the May 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

ETJ stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $8.18. 102,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,620. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.83. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $9.90.

Get Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 57.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 112,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 41,207 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 11,148 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 18,860 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 60,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 8,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 16.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 868,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after acquiring an additional 124,935 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.