Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,200 shares, an increase of 1,463.6% from the May 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
ETJ stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $8.18. 102,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,620. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.83. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $9.90.
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.
