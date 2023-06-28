Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Trading Down 2.6%

Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Rating) traded down 2.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.22 and last traded at $15.22. 110 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 13,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.62.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.03.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

