Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 585,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,102,000 after acquiring an additional 67,991 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 506,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,902,000 after acquiring an additional 52,032 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC boosted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 200,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,088,000 after acquiring an additional 31,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 45,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTSL traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.16. 25,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,359. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $43.80 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.06 and a 200 day moving average of $45.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

