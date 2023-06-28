Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.52 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $430,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 24,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 13,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $146.87. The company had a trading volume of 907,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,966,912. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $155.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.87. The company has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

