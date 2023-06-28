Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.31 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,502 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Refined Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 357,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,501,000 after buying an additional 7,028 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,693,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 110,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 43,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 9,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.92. The stock had a trading volume of 187,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,692. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.68. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.87 and a 12 month high of $51.63.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0726 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

