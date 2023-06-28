Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Sells 219 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,114 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Guys Formula LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $241,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 54.8% during the first quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. PACK Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 40.1% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. DZ Bank downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Tesla from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Tesla from $275.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla Stock Performance

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $610,287.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 195,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,819,564.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 151,230 shares of company stock worth $30,055,907 in the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSLA traded up $5.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $255.47. The stock had a trading volume of 36,316,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,478,750. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.19. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $314.67. The stock has a market cap of $809.71 billion, a PE ratio of 73.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

