Ellenbecker Investment Group Has $1.88 Million Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Ellenbecker Investment Group cut its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Altria Group makes up about 0.5% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 140,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after buying an additional 6,588 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,630,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,243,000 after acquiring an additional 116,654 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 43,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 19,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. 58.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MO stock opened at $44.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.71. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $51.57.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 120.90%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MO. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.63.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

