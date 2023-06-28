Ellenbecker Investment Group Has $2.93 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,998 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $71.68 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.66.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

