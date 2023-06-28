Elm Partners Management LLC Has $10.79 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Elm Partners Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.1% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $401.05. The company had a trading volume of 459,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,720,723. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $386.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $373.43. The stock has a market cap of $304.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $408.76.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

