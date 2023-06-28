Elm Partners Management LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Elm Partners Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,511 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 0.5% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTV. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $139.37. The company had a trading volume of 593,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288,016. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.77. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $147.10.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

